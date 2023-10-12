Julia Fox shows off ‘fake’ abs leather jacket and short pants

Julia Fox got out in New York city showing of fake abs on Tuesday, in her all-leather padded outfit.



Kanye West’s short-time girlfriend got to promote her new memoir, “Down the Drain” in the city’s bookstores.



Julia Fox got out in New York city showing of fake abs on Tuesday, in her all-leather padded outfit.

Julia Fox/Instagram

Kanye West’s short-time girlfriend got to promote her new memoir, Down the Drain in the city’s bookstores.

The 33-year-old Uncut Gems star celebrated the publication of her book in an eye-catching and almost weather-appropriate ensemble, donning a brown leather jacket with a chest plate and chiseled abs that gave the appearance of having a superhero body.

Julia Fox/Instagram

The biker-style coat had loose sleeves, buckle accents at the waist, and enormous shoulder pads evocative of her ex-boyfriend Kanye West's previous fashion choices.

The ex-dominatrix wore the edgy jacket with a set of leather shorts that matched.

She continued the brown colour scheme with pointed knee-high boots and a Syro purse in the form of a stiletto boot.

Fox added more accessories, including a pair of brown leather gloves, straight red hair, and mauve lipstick for the fall.

The busy author stopped at the Strand Bookstore, Barnes & Noble, and McNally Jackson Books to sign copies of her popular new memoir, and she posted numerous pictures from the day on her Instagram Story.