Zack Snyder's Justice League cast fate in new DC Universe revealed

None of the original stars from the Zack Snyder’s Justice League will reprise their role in the new DC universe.

A recent report from Variety confirmed that Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, and Jason Momoa will no longer play their respective characters in the superhero universe.

The update follows the Warner Bros. overhaul last year, after it was joined by Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca as its chiefs in June, and James Gunn and Peter Safran joined as co-CEOs only months later.

The outlet also suggested that it might not be the end for Momoa; the actor is set to return as Aquaman in the upcoming sequel in November and is reportedly in talks to play Lobo against David Corenswet’s Superman in the 2025 reboot Superman: Legacy.

Other returning actors from the old DC Universe include Viola Davis, who played Amanda Waller in both iterations of Suicide Squad.

John Cena is also set to reprise his role as Peacemaker for a second season in the coming future.

The fate of Amber Heard, who stars opposite Momoa in Aquaman, in the future of DC is unclear, after the publication reported that the actor allegedly tried to get her fired after the explosive Depp vs. Heard trial last year.