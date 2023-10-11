Jamie Foxx spoils teenage daughter with heaps of Gucci for 15th birthday

Jamie Foxx spoiled his daughter with stacks of Gucci for her 15th birthday.

The Django Unchained actor, 55, attended his daughter Annalise Bishop’s 15th birthday party at Nobu in Malibu, California on Monday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Oscar-winning actor was seen lugging around two gigantic green Gucci bags brimming with goods from the Italian fashion brand while en route to the celebrations.

But two huge Gucci bags weren’t going to cut it for his teenage daughter’s birthday, as Foxx’s unidentified friend toted a similar third bag.

The father-of-two donned an emerald green jacket over a graphic white tee, paired with blue jeans, white kicks, and, of course, his signature fedora.

The doting father also wished Annalise in an adorable Instagram birthday tribute on Monday.

The carousel post comprised multiple photos of the teen engrossed in her phone with her face buried behind her thick mane of hair.

“Behind that hair is an incredible little girl who’s growing up!!!!” Foxx captioned the post. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANELISE!!!! My beautiful daughter!!! 15 years young!!?” he concluded.

The post also included a photo of her holding an electric guitar with her face swallowed by her kinky locks, prompting users to liken her to Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash.

However, the proud father would probably appreciate the comparison, having gushed over his daughter’s musical talents and jammed with her multiple times.