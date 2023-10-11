Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez may have parted ways amicably but that was not the case when the divorce was first filed in September.

The divorce proceedings between the Into You musician, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 28, concluded on Friday, October 6, after two years of marriage.

However, the exes had “disputes” over their prenuptial agreement but “reached a compromise” to settle their differences, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday.

The documents do not clarify that exact point of disagreement between the former couple but the Grammy-winning musician has agreed to give $1,250,000 tax-free and half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, alongside covering Gomez’s $25,000 attorney fees.

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez had to ‘compromise’ over ‘disputes’ in prenup amid divorce

Moreover, Page Six previously reported that the positions singer also providing ‘continued 24-hour security,’ per agreement filed.

Other than that, Grande will keep her personal belongings, including her cars, jewellery and a Yoshitomo Nara painting. Meanwhile, Gomez will retain ownership of his belongings including his own separate Nara painting.

The prenuptial agreement demands that either party cannot publicly release any photos or videos from their relationship in addition to not doing any interviews or writing any books or articles about their marriage.

Per sources cited by Page Six, Grande and Gomez “really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible.”

The source added that the former couple have a “strong mutual respect for each other.”