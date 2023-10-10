Twilight star Ashley Greene gets candid about her mental health journey after fame

Speaking to OK! magazine, Ashley, who collaborated with Aura Health, admitted, “It hasn’t been easy. In the midst of the rise to fame — I felt like I was handling it all well until it became very clear that I wasn’t.”

“I had to completely reframe the way I absorbed and addressed stressful situations. There is not much that can prepare a young mind for the roller-coaster ride that came with instant fame in Hollywood and the pressures to maintain that fame, the pressures to present as a certain person,” explained the 36-year-old.

Ashley remarked, “I’m very grateful for the position I was, and am in, but it hasn’t come without its challenges.”

Reflecting on her work, the actress, who shares daughter with husband Paul Khoury, disclosed, “I had to put in to get to where I’m at now, mentally, and I’m really proud. Thankfully, I have a strong support system around me; my husband, my daughter, my parents, and friends all play an important role in the better mindset I have now.”

“I’m definitely in a better headspace than I was years ago,” she added.

Ashley further said, “There are so many things I wish I could tell young Ashley — but the experiences I’ve gone through will allow me to arm my daughter with the tools she needs to navigate this world in a healthy way.”

“I’m so grateful the conversation around self-love and self-advocacy has shifted and that we have access to education around ways to show up for ourselves,” she concluded.