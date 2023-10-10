Prince William’s ‘secret’ plans face major setback amid Harry, Meghan’s new strategy

Prince William has yet another obstacle to face as he and Kate Middleton were quietly plotting to beat out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to become a ‘power couple.’

The Prince of Wales’ private secretary Jean-Christophe Gray is stepping down amid his search for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to run their royal household, via GB News.

Gray is on secondment from Whitehall, according to reports, and will leave Kensington Palace in spring 2024. While advert for the CEO position was out last month, the resignation from Gray had the need to fill the position far more urgent.

The news comes amid comments from royal expert Richard Eden, who shed light on Prince and Princess of Wales’ plans to “quietly boosting their own showbusiness links” as Harry and Meghan “desperately try to establish themselves as a Hollywood ‘power couple.’”

Eden quoted a source that William and Kate have made a “big appointment” of Dame Pippa Harris, producer of hit BBC drama Call the Midwife, as the director of their Royal Foundation and Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund Trustee Company.

“Dame Pippa knows everyone and is an expert at getting things done,” per the source.

Meanwhile, a source close to Harry and Meghan shared that the couple is “pleased” with the “positive response” during the Invictus Games.

The insider told In Touch magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer going to reply on their royal connection but focus on their image to be seen as an influential duo.”