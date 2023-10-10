Kourtney Kardashian shows off sweet bond with stepson Landon Barker in birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian is having trouble believing her step-kids with Travis Barker are growing up so fast.

Posting to her Instagram stories on Monday, Kourtney, 44, wished Landon Barker, her stepson with husband Travis Barker, for his 20th birthday.

Spanning three stories, the wish kicks off with a TikTok that Kourtney and Landon filmed together in February, set to the song Sure Thing by Miguel, with Landon lip syncing to the lyrics while Kourtney, cocooned in a black hoodie, sips on her tea before bursting into laughter.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker I can’t believe you’re 20!” she captioned the first story.



The second story features Landon talking to his dad Travis, who is affectionately holding a then-newly pregnant Kourtney, at the Coachella music festival in April.

The mom-of-three, soon to be four, also drew attention to her belly by drawing an arrow towards it and reminding viewers that baby Barker was in there, two months before she would actually reveal the news to the world at another Blink-182 concert.



The third and final story in the birthday wish saga is a throwback photo of Landon and Kourtney’s biological son with ex Scott Disick, Mason, from 2017, a year before dating rumours between the now-married lovebirds started spreading.

The Poosh founder captioned the picture, “how is this 2017.”



Kourtney tied the knot with Barker, the drummer for pop-punk band Blink-182, in a three-part wedding in 2022, and are currently expecting their first child together.