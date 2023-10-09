Madonna succumbs to ‘complications’ of face fillers following health scare

Madonna sparked concern among fans after she posed with a “painful” looking face for a recent social media update.

Speaking to The Mirror, consultant plastic surgeon Reza Nassab cited her recent health scare as the reason for the “exaggerated” appearance of her face.

For the unversed, the Material Girl singer was rushed to a hospital after contracting a “serious bacterial infection” back in July.

However, Nassab noted that such fuller appearance following her health battle is also owed to the different facelift procedures Madonna has often gotten.

"Anyone considering cosmetic surgery should be fully aware that there are always potential risks or complications,” he warned. “Patients will have a pre operative assessment to identify potential risks of issues that may arise postop."

Aesthetics practitioner Amish Patel suggested that the singer may have had an allergic reaction as a result of “skin resurfacing” or a “harsh chemical face peel.”

He also cited the lightning and angle of the photo for the “difference between this image and others,” adding, “The lack of make-up in this photo could also be why she looks so different, with barely there eyebrows and no cheek or lip make-up of note."