Salman Khan introduces niece Aliza Agnihotri in fashion world

Salman Khan introduces his niece Aliza Agnihotri as a new face of his brand

Salman Khan’s clothing brand launched a new womenswear line, featuring his niece, Aliza Agnihotri.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood mega star introduced Aliza as the new face of his brand, Being Human Clothing.

In the first photo, the adorable uncle-niece duo donned denim shirts and jeans, with "hello to my heart" written on it.

Aliza, who is reportedly making her film debut soon, wore a short black dress paired with a stylish sleeveless winter jacket in the second picture.



On the other hand, the Big Boss host sported a black T-shirt, pants and a matching winter jacket.



As the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor dropped the cute pictures, several fans poured in love in the comments section.



A fan wrote, “Salman is 57 but is giving competition to 27-year-olds in good looks."

"Bhaijan aging in reverse," another chimed in.



Additionally, Khan’s former girlfriend and actress, Sangeeta Bijlani showered love on the "adorable" photoshoot.



On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif as a female lead.





