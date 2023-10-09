Meghan Markle pictured at swanky Beverly Hills Hotel without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was at The Beverly Hills Hotel without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly been spending more time away from her Montecito home as the Duchess of Sussex was seen at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

In a photo shared by broadcaster Jen Su on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex posed with several ladies with her husband Prince Harry notably missing.

Su expressed her excitement over meeting Markle as she captioned the post: "Arrived in L.A. and ran right into the fabulous Meghan Markle. Amazing way to start the trip!"

Later on she elaborated on her interaction with the Suits actress as she shared the photo in another post and wrote: "Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation."

Jen also confirmed that Prince Harry was also not with her during the interaction as she replied to the question saying: "She was by herself."

This appearance comes after reports stated that the Duchess of Sussex held her meetings at the Beverly Hills Hotel as it was at least a 90-minute drive.

Kinsey Schofield also told GB News in July: "One of the rumours is that Meghan has set up shop in a hotel suite across from her agency and that she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities."