Serena Williams serves fitness goals after second baby

Serena Williams, the tennis pro, posted a picture of herself in the gym on Instagram on Saturday working on her abs. Olympia, Williams' 6-year-old daughter, was also there in the picture and kept a close eye on her mother.



“Olympia watching me try to get my ab muscles working again. Here comes fitness!”

The seven-time Wimbledon champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian had their second baby Adira River in August.

Williams was pictured lying on an exercise mat on her back with her hands on her lower stomach. Olympia sat cross-legged at the top of the mat, blocking the view of her mother's head while she worked out.

The athlete and Ohanian, 40, are parents to two girls together, and the businessman quickly expressed his joy at the picture.

“Love this photo,” he noted in the comment section.

Just a few days before her workout photo with her eldest daughter, Williams had revealed new photos on her Instagram Story, giving fans their first look at her unborn daughter Adira.

Williams posted two photos: the first showed the infant resting on a soft blanket wearing a pair of white socks, and the second featured Olympia, Williams' elder daughter.

Williams was seen in the second picture sitting with Adira on her breast while donning a moon-print pyjama set. Olympia sat next to the two of them, her head resting on a pillow.