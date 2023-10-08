Mahira Khan expresses love for her close friends who made it truly magical. Instagram

Pakistani filmstar Mahira Khan, celebrated for her roles in iconic projects like 'Humsafar' and 'Raees,' tied the knot with her longtime partner, entrepreneur Salim Karim, in a heartfelt and intimate ceremony on October 1.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram today (Sunday) to share glimpses of her joyous occasion, revealing the deep bonds of friendship and love that surrounded her special day.

Mahira Khan shared a series of photos capturing joyous moments with her close childhood and work friends during the wedding festivities.



Her caption shed light on the candid conversations she had with her friends before the wedding, expressing her preference for a low-key celebration without dances and dholkis. However, her friends had other plans, insisting on vibrant dances and embracing traditional celebrations.

As the days drew nearer to the wedding, Mahira Khan said she realized that her friends were determined to make her day truly special. These friends, who had been with her through thick and thin, were there to celebrate not just her marriage but also the enduring bonds they shared, she noted.

From childhood friends to work companions and cousins, they had witnessed her journey, providing support during tough times and cheering her on during her successes, she stressed.

The actress poured her heart out in the post, expressing her deep love and gratitude to these incredible individuals who had become her extended family. She wrote, "To these insanely amazing humans I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah."

Adding an extra layer of surprise and emotion to her wedding celebrations, Mahira Khan's best friend, Insia Lotia, made a surprise appearance at the Mehndi ceremony, Khan said. It was even more special as it happened to be Insia's birthday on the same day.

Mahira Khan couldn't contain her joy, declaring her love for Insia, saying, "I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever ♥️."

Mahira Khan's wedding, which took place on October 1 in Bhurban, Pakistan, was attended by close family members and friends.

The actress, who was previously married to Ali Askari and has a son named Azlan, looked radiant in a designer Faraz Manan wedding lehenga.

Her son Azlan accompanied her at the ceremony, symbolising the importance of family in this significant moment in her life.

Known for her acting prowess and beauty, she has also represented several renowned brands, making her one of Pakistan's top female superstars.

The actress' fans and well-wishers eagerly await her future endeavours and the beautiful journey that lies ahead for her and her husband, Salim Karim.