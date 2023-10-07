France march into Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with convincing win over Italy

France powered their way into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by defeating Italy 60-7 on Friday, with Damian Penaud inching closer to a historic try record.
Despite the absence of their star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont due to a cheekbone injury, France displayed their capabilities, dominating Italy throughout the match.
Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert's rapid passing and superb try contributed to France's comprehensive victory. Penaud led the charge with two tries and a skillful chip that set up another.
France secured a perfect record in Pool A, winning all four of their group matches, and now await the winner of the upcoming clash between Ireland and Scotland to determine their quarterfinal opponent.
Penaud, with 34 international tries, is now just three short of the legendary Serge Blanco's record of 38 tries for France. His dazzling display epitomised the gulf in class between the two sides, despite Italy's efforts to stay competitive.
Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Thomas Ramos, who also contributed 20 points, and Peato Mauvaka were among the try-scorers in France's dominant performance.
Jalibert's strategic chip led to Penaud's spectacular try, showcasing the depth of talent in the French squad.
France wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Penaud crossing the try line within two minutes of kickoff. Ramos' precision with conversions and penalties extended France's lead to 31-0 by halftime.
In the second half, Jalibert continued to impress with a well-executed dummy and try, while Mauvaka added to Italy's woes with another score. France's solid defense repeatedly thwarted Italy's attempts to breach their lines.
Yoram Moefana capped off France's remarkable performance with a try, while Italy managed to salvage some pride with a late try by Manuel Zuliani, converted by Tommaso Allan.
