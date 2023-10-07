Tom Brady confesses he's done with drama after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady has recently confessed he is fed up of drama in his life after his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Speaking on Let’s Go! podcast, Tom said, “I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”

“For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing,” explained the 46-year-old.

For the unversed, rumours started last year that there was tension between Tom and Gisele because of his “extended career”.

At the time, a source spilled to US Weekly, “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time.”

“They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” stated an insider.

However, Gisele declined that their divorce was caused by Tom’s return to football, as she told Vanity Fair in March that things were not “so black and white”.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” pointed out the model.

Gisele added, “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Meanwhile, Gisele and Tom, who split after over 10 years of marriage in October 2022, share two sons and one daughter.