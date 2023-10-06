Millions of Cocco Candy, Slime Licker rolling candies recalled after death of 7-year-old girl

Bottles of Slime Licker Rolling Candy. — Candy Dynamics

Slime Licker and Cocco Candy are recalling millions of rolling candies distributed nationally after complaints confirming that they include rolling balls that can come loose and get into a child's mouth, creating a choking danger.

The warning from the federal agency was issued six months after a seven-year-old girl in New York choked to death after having a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy ball.

According to the recall notice, Cocco Candy of Turkey and Passaic, New Jersey-based KGR Distribution are recalling roughly 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candies that were sold in stores and online nationally between May 2022 and March 2023 for about $2.50 each.

Parents and other carers are asked to remove the candies from their children and get a refund from the business. The two fluid ounces of recalled Cocco candy come in sour strawberry, sour tutti frutti, and sour cola flavours.

According to the CPSC, a different recall involves a comparable product with the same potential risk.

According to a statement published by the federal government, Candy Dynamics, based in Carmel, Indiana, is recalling 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy products that were sold at Walmart, Five Below, and other stores as well as online between June 2015 and July 2023.

Two reports of the rolling applicator ball coming loose from the container were made to Candy Dynamics. There were no reported injuries.

The two-ounce and three-ounce recalled candies were made in Spain and Colombia and came in blue, red, green, and pink packaging with the words "toxic waste" and "mega toxic waste" printed on the label.

Customers who purchase products that still include liquid candy can get a complete refund by contacting Candy Dynamics.