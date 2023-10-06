Girl’s Day Sojin pens sweet note for soon-to-be husband Lee Dong Ha

Park Sojin is to walk down the aisle with boyfriend-actor Lee Dong Ha

Park Sojin, renowned member of Girl's Day, announced that she will be tying the knot with her boyfriend-actor Lee Dong Ha in November 2023.



As per Soompi, Sojin’s agency Noon Company and Lee Dong Ha’s agency 51K jointly released a statement, conforming their marriage.



The couple reportedly fell in love while working together in a movie, The Grotesque Mansion.



The South Korean singer-actress took to her Instagram handle and expressed her happiness while sharing a 'good news' with her fans.

Sojin shared some adorable photos from her pre-wedding shoot and wrote, "This coming November, I will promise to spend the rest of my life with the person I love most on Earth, Lee Dong Ha. Yes. I have become a bride about to get married."



The Shooting Star actress showered praise on her soon-to-be husband, admitting that she found a special person in him who made her realise that she is a precious person in the world.

"He is the person who filled the empty space in my heart with love, and he is the person who gave me a place to rest while I was busy living life," she continued.

Additionally, Sojin who made her debut with famous Korean music group, Girl's Day, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all her fans for being supportive throughout her music and acting career.



"I am sincerely grateful to fans who have supported and loved me for a long time since I was young and to everyone who reads this post and looks fondly upon me with affection even today," concluded the actress.



On work front, Sojin has appeared in K-drama including Stove League, Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch, and Delightfully Deceitful.



