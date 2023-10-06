Liverpool's Europa League run gains momentum with 2-0 victory vs Saint-Gilloise. x/wataru0209

Liverpool emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise, edging closer to the knockout rounds and aiming for the top spot in Group E in Thursday's Europa League action.

Jurgen Klopp's formidable lineup demonstrated their ability at Anfield.

Anthony Moris, Saint-Gilloise's goalkeeper, displayed resilience, denying an early chance from Mohamed Salah. However, a fumble from a Trent Alexander-Arnold attempt allowed Ryan Gravernberch to secure his first Liverpool goal on the brink of halftime.

A strategic substitution by Klopp at half-time, introducing Alexis Mac Allister, proved effective as Liverpool sealed the win with Diogo Jota's composed finish in stoppage time.



Brighton showcased resilience in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Marseille, securing their first European point. Despite falling 2-0 behind after goals from Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro orchestrated a comeback, leveling the score with determined efforts.

Meanwhile, West Ham extended their unbeaten streak in European games to 17, setting a new record for English teams. Lucas Paqueta's early goal set the tone for their victory against Freiburg, maintaining their momentum towards the last 16.

In another fixture, Roma demonstrated their strength in the Europa League, with Romelu Lukaku among the scorers in a commanding 4-0 triumph over Servette.

Meanwhile, Aris Limassol stunned Rangers with a 2-1 victory, marking their first-ever European group stage win. Aston Villa secured a crucial win in the Europa Conference League, with John McGinn's 94th-minute header earning them a victory over Zrinjski Mostar. The win was a much-needed boost for Villa, following their previous defeat against Legia Warsaw.