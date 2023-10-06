Chris Rock Set to direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic with Steven Spielberg

Chris Rock to helm Martin Luther King Jr. biopic in collaboration with Steven Spielberg.

Chris Rock steps into the director's chair for a biopic on the life of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to serve as the executive producer for this remarkable project.

Universal Pictures has secured the movie rights for King: A Life, a recent bestselling biography authored by Jonathan Eig, which became available to readers in May.

What sets this biography apart is its commitment to presenting a comprehensive and unvarnished portrait of Martin Luther King Jr., drawing from recently declassified FBI documents and other newly accessible resources.

In doing so, the author seeks to bring forth the genuine man behind the hagiographical veil, offering a more nuanced and authentic perspective on the civil rights leader's life and legacy.

While Chris Rock is best known for his illustrious career as a stand-up comedian and actor, this biopic venture is by no means his first foray into the world of film direction.

In fact, he made his directorial debut precisely two decades ago with the 2003 political satire Head Of State, a project in which he not only directed but also took on the lead role and contributed to the screenplay.

As the news of Chris Rock taking the helm of this momentous biopic continues to circulate, anticipation for the film is bound to grow.



