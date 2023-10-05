Tom Sandoval Wanted "Perfect Breakup" Before Scandoval

Tom Sandoval still hasn’t moved on from the topic of him cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.



The Scandoval’s main character again showed regret over his actions on an episode of his Everybody Loves Tom podcast, reflecting on his month-long secret affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

Sandoval promised the Bravo superfan Jerry O'Connell that he had changed on the podcast.

"I fully f--king regret it," Sandoval expressed his remorse.

Adding, “I feel bad about it. I hate that I hurt people. I, for the most part, have been pretty f--king miserable and I don't ever, ever, ever want to go through what I went through again.”

The Vanderpump Rules star further said, “And I don't ever want to be responsible or the cause for ever hurting people like that and causing that kind of s--t ever again. I'm going to do everything in my power to never do that again and to never get lost and caught up in a situation like that.”

When asked what he would have done if he had thought things through, the alum had a “perfect” answer.

"I would have gotten out of my relationship, ripped the Band-Aid off, not delayed," the 40-year-old said. "I think I got caught up in trying to create the perfect breakup, but it was way beyond that."

Although Tom Sandoval’s infidel actions ended his partnership with Ariana Madix, he doesn’t seem to be proud of her affair with Raquel Leviss, having apologized several times.