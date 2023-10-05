Kate Middleton suffers another hand injury weeks after trampoline incident

Kate Middleton sparked concern after she was spotted with a bandaged finger during her latest outing.
The Princess of Wales was photographed with a plaster wrapped around one or two fingers as she visited Disability Rugby League players in Hull on Thursday, Oct. 05.
The future Queen with an injured hand isn’t an uncanny sight in the least. She has experienced a fair share of incidents across her time as a royal.
Her latest injury follows a recent accident where she hurt one of her fingers while trampolining with her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 8, last month.
Kate showed off her rugby skills from a wheelchair as she joined a training session for the disabled athletes to promote inclusivity today.
With her unequivocal support, the mom of three highlighted how “sports can help tackle inequalities and provide a platform for people to develop their skills and fitness regardless of their circumstances or background,” according to People.
She took over as patron of the Rugby Football League from her brother-in-law Prince Harry after he lost out on it by announcing his exit from the Royal Family in 2020.
