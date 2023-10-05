Prince William's secret to the perfect pictures revealed

Prince William hilarious attempt at cracking a joke emerged after the Prince of Wales stepped out for a public appearance.
In a video shared on TikTok, it showed Prince William and Kate Middleton in Cardiff, Wales visiting Grange Pavilion.
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed with a group Prince William hilariously said: "Who's pinching my bottom?"
This resulted in the group erupting in laughter, causing everyone to break into wide smiles.
It turned out that this technique was regularly used by the royals as it helps get the perfect photo.
Queen Elizabeth II too also was known to crack a joke just before taking a photo.
