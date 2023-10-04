Kourtney, Kim Kardashian feud branded 'fake': 'It's all just for TV'

Kim, Kourtney Kardashian feud branded 'fake': 'It's all just for TV'

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have sparked multiple headlines over their infamous feud since the premiere of The Kardashians Season 4 last week.

Viewers were given a close insight into the socialite sisters’, who frequently find themselves on opposite sides of the battlefield, long-standing Dolce & Gabbana feud in the latest episode.

For the unversed, the Lemme mogul denounced Kim for allegedly turning her wedding to Travis Barker into a business meeting, after the latter collaborated with the fashion brand shortly after Kourtney hired them for her wedding last year.

The twosome has since gone back and forth with profanities against each other, including Kourtney branding the SKIMS mogul a “narcissistic witch” during a heated phone conversation in the latest episodes.

While many find them a tad bit too invested in the sisterly fight, some critics questioned the credibility of the feud.

“Isn't it just all for TV?“ the Reddit post title read, as the user explained that their sister was the one to raise the question after getting all the details.

“I wouldnt blindly assume anything on TV is real. So yes, it could all just be fake/for views,” another user weighed in on the comments.

“I think some of it is real. However, if Kourtney hate sister, family or their values, she wouldn’t let her kids spend alone time with Kim,” another opined, citing the AHS: Delicate star’s trip to Vegas with Penelope in April.