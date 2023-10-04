BLACKPINK Jennie sets release date for brand new single, You & Me

BLACKPINK Jennie debuted her upcoming single during Born Pink world tour

BLACKPINK Jennie is gearing up to release another solo single.

The South Korean girl group member announced her new song, You & Me, is set to be released on Friday, Oct. 6.

The announcement was made on BLACKPINK’s official Instagram account, which was accompanied by an alluring artwork featuring Jennie.

In a press release by the singer’s management agency YG Entertainment, the upcoming single is billed as “special gift” for the fans, and is promised to bring back memories from the band’s latest world tour.

Jennie debuted You & Me for the first time during the one of the shows of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink world tour in Seoul, South Korea last year.

The anticipated release follows The Idol star’s second solo single since the release of Solo in 2018.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea last month, Jennie gave an insight into her upcoming music.

“I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s,” she told the magazine per Korea JoongAng Daily.

As for BLACKPINK”s group activities, the K-pop band recently wrapped up their world tour and are currently in the midst of contract negotiations with their agency.