Kim Kardashian's LEAKED clip advising Kanye West to resume medication

Kim Kardashian's unfiltered interaction and recently leaked documentary dating back to 2018, with her then-husband, Kanye West, has garnered attention.

The leaked footage raised eyebrows as it portrays Kardashian in a more authentic light, contrary to the notion of enabling West's manic episodes.



In the video, West can be heard addressing Kardashian's tendency to label him as a narcissist, suggesting that she refrain from using that term.

During the tumultuous summer of 2020, when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage teetered "on the brink of divorce," Kardashian had placed her faith in West's promise to resume taking medication for his bipolar disorder, as reported by People magazine.

The star was apparently caught off guard by the subsequent Twitter outbursts from West, which included a video of him urinating on one of his Grammy awards and troubling tweets about being murdered and the potential loss of custody of his eldest daughter, North West.



According to a source close to the situation, "He's off his meds. He promised he'd stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses.

He made a lot of promises. Then promises were broken, less than a month later."



A source emphasized, "She can't force feed him medication. She can't make him do anything he doesn't want to do."

In 2018, Kanye West was reportedly steadfastly refusing to resume his medication regimen, according to sources. The renowned rapper appeared to attribute his recent behavior to what he perceived as validation from the then-U.S. President.