 
close
Tuesday October 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House

It was a historical moment for the politics of the US as an incumbent speaker was removed for the first time

By Web Desk
October 04, 2023
Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House

Representative Kevin McCarthy from California was ousted as the Speaker of the House in a major development Tuesday as a small number of Republicans accompanied Democrats to remove him from the post with 216-210 votes, according to US media reports.

It was a historical moment for the politics of the United States as an incumbent speaker was removed for the first time, sparking a race to ascend to the empty position.

The chamber of the ousted Kevin McCarthy will be run by an acting Speaker or Speaker pro tempore which will be selected from a list designated by the former leader of the house and shared with the House clerk.

More to follow.