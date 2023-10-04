Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House

Representative Kevin McCarthy from California was ousted as the Speaker of the House in a major development Tuesday as a small number of Republicans accompanied Democrats to remove him from the post with 216-210 votes, according to US media reports.
It was a historical moment for the politics of the United States as an incumbent speaker was removed for the first time, sparking a race to ascend to the empty position.
The chamber of the ousted Kevin McCarthy will be run by an acting Speaker or Speaker pro tempore which will be selected from a list designated by the former leader of the house and shared with the House clerk.
More to follow.
