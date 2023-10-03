4 earthquakes jolt Nepal with tremors felt in parts of north India including New Delhi NCR

Four back-to-back strong earthquakes rocked western Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors felt in parts of north India including New Delhi-NCR, the country's National Seismological Centre reported on Tuesday.
In Nepal's Chainpur town, a house fell and one person was hurt by a falling object.
In the Achham district, a pupil was hurt. According to a media report, the person was hurt after jumping from a two-story building out of terror.
Following the earthquakes, the District Hospital Bajhang has received at least five new patients.
According to the local administration office, numerous homes in Bajhang developed cracks and one district police office building was damaged.
Although India, a bordering country, experienced severe earthquakes, there were no initial reports of property damage.
Around 2:30 pm, two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.3 and 5.3 rocked the Bajhang area, causing a landslip to occur close to the epicentre. At 3:06 and 3:19, two further earthquakes of a slightly smaller size occurred.
Images posted online showed furniture shaking and terrified locals emerging from their homes and workplaces.
