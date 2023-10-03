Paris Hilton dons ‘All-Pink’ Barbie look at Paris Fashion Week’s Valentino show

Paris Hilton is channelled the Barbie inside her with head-to-toe pink outfit.



During Paris Fashion Week, Paris Hilton joined sister Nicky Hilton for a ladies' day out at Valentino's runway show on Sunday, looking pretty in pink in a Barbiecore dress.

The 42-year-old socialite posted a video of the famous siblings standing in their Valentino apparel on Instagram with the phrase "Valentino Barbie vibes" as the song "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice from the summer's hottest movie played in the background.

Paris carried a matching Valentino bag while rocking a dazzling hot pink tweed minidress from the Italian brand and styling her blonde hair in a bouncy, Barbie-like high ponytail with the ends flipped up.

The Paris in Love actress accessorized with a set of glittering diamond stud earrings, matching her lipstick, fuschia shoes, and white sunglasses to her short-sleeved dress.

Later in the day, the new mother went shopping at a Chanel store and traded in her white Valentino sunglasses for a pair of black ones.



