Donald Trump tries to hide in basement like Joe Biden

Florida Governor and Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election Ron DeSantis excoriated his party contender Donald Trump over his absence from debates and public campaign trials, regarding his strategy similar to Joe Biden's who refrained from in-person events while running for the Oval Office as Covid-19 started to spread.

In an interview, Ron DeSantis told Fox News Sunday that "with all due respect to Donald Trump, we’re not going to beat the Democrats by adopting Joe Biden's basement strategy."



"You can’t just be missing in action. You got to show up, you got to earn people’s votes. And if you’re not willing to do that, voters will take notice as we get closer to these contests," the Florida Governor said.



While speaking of the criminally-charged former president’s age, DeSantis added: "We need somebody that can serve two terms."

The four-time-indicted Trump has been leading the Republican 2024 GOP presidential nomination race by a double-digit margin, with the Florida Governor tailing behind.

Upon answering the question about his path to victory, the 45-year-old remarked that Trump was not showing up for voters on the campaign trail.

“You show up. You make the case. You don’t mail it in, you don’t go missing in action. You meet voters on the ground in the early states, Iowa, New Hampshire in particular, and tell them about the future of the country and why you’re the best candidate,” DeSantis said.

De Santis also noted: "And so I think that I'll be the guy. I’ve been the most dependable leader the Republican Party's had in recent years. I've delivered. I haven't just talked, and that's what we need in Washington the time for excuses is over."

Florida Governor also said during his interview that he will not accept any offer to become former Donald Trump's running mate, as he earlier termed the 77-year-old incompetent to run the country.

DeSantis said he was running for president, and he would not be accepting such an offer.

Earlier, the republican forerunner Trump took a jab at his other party candidates saying he did not see a potential running mate.

“They’re all job candidates,” Trump said Wednesday about his GOP candidates, in a clip before an interview.

The governor said: "We need somebody that can serve two terms. We need somebody that can win states like Georgia and Arizona, which Donald Trump cannot do or did not do, even though candidates like McCain and Romney had no problem winning those states."

"They’ll do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Does anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so," the criminally charged former president said about his GOP contenders.

