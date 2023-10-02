Ed Sheeran grants himself £10M pay raise, boosting wealth to £89M

Ed Sheeran's music empire thrives with £89M turnover since 2019.

Ed Sheeran has enjoyed impressive financial success as his music empire continues to flourish.

According to reports from The Mirror, Sheeran recently rewarded himself with a substantial £10 million pay raise, adding to his already impressive wealth.

This achievement comes on the heels of his seventh studio album, Autumn Variations, which was released on September 29th.



In 2022, Sheeran's earnings soared to £18.3 million, marking an impressive increase of £8.4 million compared to the previous year.

The latest financial data reveals that the singer has generated an astounding turnover of £89 million since 2019.

Notably, this figure does not include the substantial profits from nearly half of the 90 total dates of his sold-out world tour held in 2022 and 2023, nor does it factor in the revenue from his sixth album, Subtract, or the newly released Autumn Variations.



