Coldplay makes ambitious claims launching green initiative at Rose Bowl concert

Coldplay is going green with their final Music of the Spheres World Tour US show set to happen tonight.

The tour inaugurates a green initiative undertaken by the English rock band, whose last tour was in 2017, after putting their live performances on hold until they could devise an environmentally friendly approach.

The approach features public transportation, accessibility by foot, bike racks on site, and refillable bottles in an effort to reduce overall carbon footprint, as per the Coldplay website.

The band continues to reiterate the initiative by uploading its posters on their Instagram stories.

The much-anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour was first announced on 14th October 2021 with their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, as the backdrop.

The Pasadena show set for today, which was added as an extension to the record-breaking tour, will mark the last US concert by the four-man English band.

The concerts are part of the tours North American leg, spanning Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego, and Pasadena.

However, the alternative rock pop band announced earlier this year that second shows in the latter two cities will take place, enabling more Coldplayers to attend the sold-out tour. They further revealed that H.E.R and 070 Shake will open the show at both venues.

After a short break this month, the tour will resume from Indonesia on 15th November, inaugurating its Asian leg.