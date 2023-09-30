VIDEO: Devastating floods ravage parts of New York City after week-long torrential rains

This video shows a compilation of different areas that were affected by the severe flooding in New York City.

Severe flash floods on Friday devastated New York City (NYC) and the tri-state region, causing delays, cancellations and closures at important airports, on highways and city streets, as well as the subway system.

In anticipation of significant effects from the floods, Governor Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson River Valley on Friday urging people to stay inside.

The flash floods followed heavy rain that began late Thursday in the Tri-State and southern New England, causing 3-5 inches of rain and posing a threat of urban flooding and flash flooding.

As a result, JFK Airport experienced its wettest day since 1948, with 8.64 inches of rain, breaking daily and September rainfall records, according to Weather Nation.

Additionally, New York Mayor Eric Adams was seriously criticised by the city's residents for his tardy response to Friday's devastating floods after failing to provide anything more than the most minimal warning the day before and even arriving late for an emergency management session with other officials.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) predicts a moderate risk of flash flooding in the region through Saturday, with a level 3 out of 4 risk which means numerous flash flooding incidents and potential for significant flooding.

Although additional rain is not expected to be intense, it could overwhelm already stressed drainage systems.

High-resolution weather models predict 1 to 3 inches of rainfall for New York City, Long Island, and Connecticut through midday Saturday, potentially causing low-lying flooding.

Lighter and more scattered rain showers will occur on Saturday morning, while heavier downpours may rotate through. Rain will move offshore by Saturday evening, and although the greatest flooding risk has passed, additional showers could cause more flooding in low-lying and vulnerable areas, Weather Nation reported.

However, currently, a flood watch remains in effect for the eastern half of Long Island into Saturday morning due to the potential for flooding.

King tides, along with onshore flow with the full moon and moon approaching perigee, will cause coastal flooding all along the mid-Atlantic coast. Saturday afternoon will see heavy surf and high waves.