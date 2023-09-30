Shakira gets her own day on Spotify

Shakira is making Columbia proud by bagging achievement in the online streaming world.



The Hips Don't Lie singer, who is the No. 1 most streamed female Latin artist in Spotify history, was given her own day on Friday and was named the EQUAL Global Ambassador for September.

After her Colombian fanbase's #ShakiraDeservesADay campaign gained popularity on social media, Shakira Day was introduced.

Meanwhile, her cherished record Dónde Están Los Ladrones celebrates its 25th anniversary on Friday.

"The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify. They’ve known how to understand me better than anybody, and they’ve carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support," Shakira said in an interview with Spotify’s For the Record.

The 46-year-old singer added, "The way Colombia has served as inspiration for my career as an artist is immeasurable. Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration: for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food. It’s such a rich culture and I’m so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse."



