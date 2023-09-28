Bonnie Wright, ‘Harry Potter’ star welcomes first child

Bonnie Wright, the 32-year-old Harry Potter alum just welcomed her first kid with husband Andrew Lococo, whom she wed in 2022.



The Ginny Weasley actress announced the birth of his first child, a baby boy, named Elio Ocean Wright Lococo on Instagram with a post and a message.

"We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!" Wright captioned the pic of the sleeping baby.

"So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!"

Wright went on to acknowledge the help she received both during and after her pregnancy from her midwives, doula, physician, and friends.

"Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered," she wrote.

"Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

In April, Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, shared a picture of herself holding her growing baby bump while standing next to her husband.

