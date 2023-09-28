Brad Pitt showcases his love for coffee in De'Longhi’s new campaign

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the Troy star said, “For me, coffee is not just a simple drink, it creates connections, it allows you to carve out a moment dedicated to yourself, take a break and enjoy the moment.”

It is reported that Pitt’s new campaign showcases the brand’s new launches: Eletta Explore with Cold Brew and the La Specialista Arte Evo with Cold Brew, both espresso machines that feature cold beverage options.

In a company’s press statement shared by the outlet, the 2023 campaign wants “to transport customers to a European setting to bring them even closer to the brand’s core identity and promise of authenticity”.

Meanwhile, Pitt joined the brand for the company's first international Perfetto campaign back in 2021.

At the time, the actor told PEOPLE, “I wanted to work with De'Longhi because I appreciated their approach for the campaign – they have confidence in their product and want to celebrate the artistry of their Italian heritage without overdoing it.”