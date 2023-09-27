Meghan Markle faces major 'challenge' as career edges towards 'breaking-point'

File Footage





Meghan Markle has reportedly been facing confusions over her latest career move as she has been juggling the decision to write a memoir, which could lend to catastrophic results for her and Prince Harry’s image.

Entertainment commentator Mark Boardman, while speaking to OK! Magazine, told the publication that Meghan needed to be wise when coming up with her next career move as writing a memoir could yield catastrophic results.

"Meghan’s facing a dilemma over her future," the expert said.

"This is going to be the most challenging 12 months for her as she works out where she sits in the entertainment world.

"There are big challenges ahead and everyone’s looking to see what she does next."

Despite the worldwide reception the book would receive, like Prince Harry’s own memoir Spare, which was the fastest selling memoir in 24 hours, the backlash would be just as harsh if not even more.

"I think she’ll have learned and taken all the feedback from Spare and will definitely know the direction her memoir will go in.

"But the publishers will want juicy gossip to make it an interesting read.

"No publisher wants to reprint information that’s already out in the public domain.

"They’ll demand all the juicy stuff, like, 'What does Charles really have for breakfast?'

"And there will be a lot of tough questions for Meghan to answer, too, as the publishers ask her, ‘What’s Charles really like?’

"Once that information is out there in print, there will be absolutely no coming back from it. This could literally be a career breaker."