Happy birthday, dear Google: Tech giant celebrates silver jubilee with special 'G25gle' doodle

This GIF shows this year's Google Doodle to celebrate the tech company's 25th birthday.





The search giant Google is commemorating its 25th birthday with a special doodle. Although Google Inc was officially incorporated on September 4, for over a decade, the company has chosen to celebrate its birthday on September 27.

To mark this momentous day, Google took a nostalgic journey through time, showcasing various doodles. The Google Doodle for today features an animated GIF that transforms 'Google' into 'G25gle.'

The tech company shared that this day serves as a moment for introspection while also looking forward.

"Today's Doodle commemorates the 25th anniversary of Google. While we at Google are always forward-focused, birthdays also provide an opportunity for reflection.

Let's reminisce about our birth 25 years ago," Google stated in its blog. Google was founded by doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who crossed paths in Stanford University's computer science program in the late '90s.

They quickly discovered their shared vision—to make the World Wide Web more accessible. Working tirelessly from their dorm rooms, they developed a prototype for an improved search engine.

"As they made significant strides on the project, they relocated their operations to Google's inaugural office—a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially established," the blog recounted. Furthermore, the company emphasised that while much has changed since 1998, its mission remains constant: "to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful."

Google expressed gratitude to its users for evolving alongside them over the past 25 years, concluding with, "We eagerly anticipate the journey ahead, together." Sundar Pichai, Google's current CEO, marked the company's birthday with a note last month.

In it, he reflected on the company's evolution, its pivotal role in transforming technology, and the path to the future.

He expressed deep appreciation for the users, employees, and partners who have contributed to Google's success, as well as for the ongoing commitment to innovation and the dedication of past and present Googlers.

In his note, Pichai underscored the significance of innovation and adaptability, acknowledging that what was once considered extraordinary technology quickly becomes commonplace as boundaries continue to be pushed.