Margot Robbie reveals why she almost quit acting before ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie has spilled on the fact that why earlier in her life she wanted to say goodbye to her acting career especially after her true breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2013.

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbie star voiced her struggles she faced while dealing with the fame, particularly the unhindered paparazzi attention and the invasion of privacy.

“Something was happening in those early stages, and it was all pretty awful,” the Babylon actress reflected, adding that she was only careful and worried for her safety and the safety of her loved ones after starring in the movie.

“I remember saying to my mom, 'I don’t think I want to do this.' And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, 'Darling, I think it’s too late not to.' That’s when I realized the only way was forward.”

The Suicide Squad star noted that with time she got a little bit better with the paparazzi saying: “I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to [expletive] me over in what ways.”

She added: “If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

Also, the actress wished that somebody might have told the good and bad side of the fame.