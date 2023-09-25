Kate Moss reveals she’s not ready to turn 50 next year: Here’s why

Kate Moss has recently revealed she’s not ready to hit 50 next year, which will happen in January 2024.

In a new interview with The Times, the supermodel said, “I’m not turning 50.”

Kate, who is a mother to 20-year-old daughter, continued, “I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”

The outlet questioned about considering fillers of Botox to keep herself young.

Kate replied, “No comment. Au naturel.”

The model, who is also founder of wellness brand, dished out that she applies self-care routines to help her look good as she gets older.

Kate goes for “moonbathes”, which is the Ayurvedic practice of lying under the light of the moon in order to absorb its energy.

The model explained when the moon is full, she “charges her crystals”.

“I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden. Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals,” stated Kate.

Kate also spilled her morning routine which also included 10-minute meditation.

“I recite affirmations, and my favorites include embrace the unknown and trust the universe and it will lead the way,” disclosed the model.

Meanwhile, Kate told the outlet that she is fond of gardening.

The model mentioned that her vegetable patch includes potatoes, tomatoes, onions, garlic, lettuce and arugula, while she regularly uses her vegetables to make Sunday lunch for her daughter, Lila.

Kate also opened up about smoking, adding, “I still smoke occasionally. I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped ... yet.”