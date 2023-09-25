Nathanial Valentino parties in Manchester after SHOCKING revelations about E4 series bosses

Nathanial Valentino had a night out in Manchester on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Married At First Sight UK star ditched his shirt, opting for a teal suit, as he enjoyed a lively evening with a friend at the Meraki event hosted at Sakku Samba.

Nathanial made a bold fashion statement with the outfit, showcasing his chest hair, and carried his essentials in a black cross-body bag.

The reality star, who identifies as pansexual and is attracted to a person regardless of gender, teamed his coord set with a pair of box-fresh white trainers.

It comes after Nathanial claimed he was 'manipulated' into marrying transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29 by bosses of the 'sham' E4 series - allegations the broadcaster strenuously denies.