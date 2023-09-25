 
close
Sunday September 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Nathanial Valentino parties in Manchester after SHOCKING revelations about E4 series bosses

It comes after Nathanial claimed he was 'manipulated' into marrying transgender by bosses of 'sham' E4 series

By Web Desk
September 25, 2023
Nathanial Valentino parties in Manchester after SHOCKING revelations about E4 series bosses
 Nathanial Valentino parties in Manchester after SHOCKING revelations about E4 series bosses 

Nathanial Valentino had a night out in Manchester on Saturday.

 The 36-year-old Married At First Sight UK star ditched his shirt, opting for a teal suit, as he enjoyed a lively evening with a friend at the Meraki event hosted at Sakku Samba. 

Nathanial made a bold fashion statement with the outfit, showcasing his chest hair, and carried his essentials in a black cross-body bag.

The reality star, who identifies as pansexual and is attracted to a person regardless of gender, teamed his coord set with a pair of box-fresh white trainers.

It comes after Nathanial claimed he was 'manipulated' into marrying transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29 by bosses of the 'sham' E4 series - allegations the broadcaster strenuously denies.