 Nathanial Valentino parties in Manchester after SHOCKING revelations about E4 series bosses 

Nathanial Valentino had a night out in Manchester on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Married At First Sight UK star ditched his shirt, opting for a teal suit, as he enjoyed a lively evening with a friend at the Meraki event hosted at Sakku Samba.
Nathanial made a bold fashion statement with the outfit, showcasing his chest hair, and carried his essentials in a black cross-body bag.
The reality star, who identifies as pansexual and is attracted to a person regardless of gender, teamed his coord set with a pair of box-fresh white trainers.
It comes after Nathanial claimed he was 'manipulated' into marrying transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29 by bosses of the 'sham' E4 series - allegations the broadcaster strenuously denies.
