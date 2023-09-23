VIDEO: Chucky, 'demon doll' from movie Child's Play, handcuffed for frightening people

Chucky, the "demon doll" from the movie Child's Play, was handcuffed by Mexican police officers who also took its mugshot as a knife stuck out of its dungarees in a video circulating on social media website X, formerly Twitter.



In an odd turn of events, Chucky the doll, and its owner were imprisoned earlier this week in a hamlet in northern Mexico.

According to Mexican media, the puppeteer, identified as Carlos "N" is accused of using the "demon doll" to frighten people and make them pay money, according to local media.

Both were accused of upsetting the peace and endangering the morals of others.

A police officer in Monclova, Coahuila state, was spotted chuckling while holding up the long knife taken from Chucky.

According to Mexican media, the cop who handcuffed Chucky was eventually disciplined for not doing her work seriously.

Local media said that Carlos "N" was later released, but the whereabouts of the Chucky doll remain a mystery.