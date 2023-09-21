King Charles addresses French Senate in history-making move

King Charles, in a landmark first, became the first member of the British royal family to speak in French Senate.
In his September 21 address, the monarch, who is currently in France with Queen Camilla for a three-day state visit, spoke to Senators and members of the National Assembly.
Speaking both French and English, the royal was effectively the first to make the historical address.
As for Queen Camilla, she was said to be with President Emmanuel Macron's wife and First Lady Brigitte, for a visit to the French National Library.
Landing on Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla met with the country's President and were then treated to a lavish state banquet, which included an array of delicacies like blue lobster.
It is expected that the pair's tour will conclude on Friday in Bordeaux.
