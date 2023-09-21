Queen Camilla narrowly escapes embarrassing moment in France

As soon as King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in France for their state visit on Wednesday afternoon, the Queen narrowly escaped a mishap upon arrival.

Camilla, 76, was dressed in a Fiona Clare pink dress and a Philip Treacy hat. As the royal was climbing down the stairs of the plane, she was seen clutching on to her hat and a Charlotte Elizabeth crossbody beige handbag as a gust of wind took her by surprise.

Moreover, the Queen also had a ‘Marilyn Monroe moment’ but quickly collected herself to avoid the wind fanning out her skirt.

The royal couple had arrived on a private plane and was officially welcomed by the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne and the French government.

Furthermore, foreign secretary James Cleverly, the UK’s ambassador to France Dame Menna Rawlings and the French Ambassador to the UK, Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne gave a warm welcome receiving the royal at the foot of stairs alongside a guard of honour, which comprised one officer and 20 guardsmenm, via The Mirror.

This is the first state visit of the couple after their accession. While Charles and Camilla were originally meant to make their trip to France in March, nationwide protests over the country’s rising retirement age at the time led them to postpone them.

This is King Charles’ 35th official visit to France and Queen Camilla’s ninth official visit. The pair will divide their time between Paris and Bordeaux packing in 21 high-profile engagements in just three days.