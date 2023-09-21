Gannibal: Disney+ announces new season for Japanese thriller

Disney+ has renewed its Japanese psycho-thriller series Gannibal for a second season. The announcement was made on September 21, 2023, along with a teaser trailer that offers a glimpse of what's to come.

Gannibal is based on the manga of the same name by Masaaki Ninomiya and follows the story of Daigo Agawa, a police officer who is transferred to a remote village with his family.

However, the village soon reveals its dark secrets, and Daigo must fight to protect his family from the sinister forces that lie within.

The first season was undoubtedly a critical and commercial success, and it was one of the most popular titles on Disney+ in Japan.

The teaser trailer for the second season of Gannibal shows Daigo and his family still struggling to survive in the remote village.

The trailer also features new footage of the village's inhabitants, who seem to be even more disturbing and dangerous than before.



The second season of Gannibal is expected to premiere on Disney+ in Japan in 2024. No release date has been announced for international territories at this time.

What to expect in the second season of 'Gannibal'

The teaser trailer for the second season of Gannibal doesn't give away too much in terms of plot, but it does suggest that the show will be even more horrifying and suspenseful than the first season.

According to Disney, in season two, “audiences will get to uncover more of the village’s horrifying secrets and discover if Daigo has what it takes to escape the impossible and bring the nefarious Goto family to justice.”