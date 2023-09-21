Khloé Kardashian shares cheek ‘Indentation’ pictures left after ‘skin cancer’ tumour removal

Khloé Kardashian shares her cheek indentation and journey through skin cancer and tumour removal on social media.



Before things got much worse than expected, the reality star claimed she thought she was simply dealing with a "tiny spec" of melanoma.

Kardashian posted pictures of the dent left on her face on her Instagram story, explaining that it was caused by the tumour that had to be removed from her cheek.

Khloe Kardashians skin cancer story

“I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day,” she said, further informing about receiving injections to fill in the cheek.

“I waited over nine months to get this filled,” she wrote. “Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe.”

Following that, Kardashian posted a collage made of six pictures from her journey, which highlighted her recovery. Additionally, she advised followers to "be consistent with your skin cancer checks!"

She also posted pictures showing the after-injection appearance of her cheek.

“I look insane in these pics but I’m just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together,” the 39-year-old wrote.

“I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at.”

Initially made public in October, Kardashian stated the tumor's discovery "was incredibly rare for someone my age."