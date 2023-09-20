'This Morning' delights viewers with its hilarious segment

This Morning entertained viewers with its hilarious segment on Wednesday's episode.

In the latest show, This Morning, Dr. Scott Miller found himself being pulled into a lake by a massive Newfoundland rescue dog in a truly comical moment.

The television veterinarian, aged 48, had hosts Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary bursting into laughter during a humorous incident. He had gone to Wyboston Lakes near Bedford to meet the dogs.

His purpose was to conduct a swimming demonstration in the waters, showcasing how these dogs can assist individuals in distress in aquatic situations.

Clad in his wetsuit he introduced the section by saying: 'I'm here at Wyboston lakes to have a swim with them! And the best part about it is you get a little bit of a cuddle or a massive bear hug!'

Then the dog he was holding started to make a move into the water and dragged him in too - just as another trainer was also tipped into the water behind him.

Laughing away Holly said: 'Oh no Dr Scott someone behind you has just been dragged in!'



Dermot then quipped as he held his head in his hands: 'God it works doesn't it! The dogs are like get in! Quick to rescue someone else!'

Dr Scott then managed to stand back up again and hobbled up to the camera as he joked: 'I might have just got into the water then!'

Holly then tried to check with him if the woman who had been dragged in behind him was alright.

Dr Scott shared a post on Twitter ahead of the scenes: 'For someone who loves dogs and loves water sports, I'm so excited to be headed to Wyboston lakes and home of The Working Newfoundland Club where I'll be rescued from the water live on @thismorning @itv at 10:30.'