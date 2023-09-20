Taylor Swift Google puzzle for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’: Fans find the answers

Taylor Swift proved that she is a Mastermind as she teamed up with Google for a lengthy mind-boggling puzzle.

The Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a short clip of a blue vault, which revealed a bunch of letters coming out. The singer captioned it as, “You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain,” also adding a sunglass wearing emoji.

Many fans speculated that that hint is either a track titled “Lust!” or “Slut!” Meanwhile, some suggested that it is actually “Look Up Taylor Swift!”

Soon after, Google announced a new search function that will show a series of 89 puzzles that fans can solve to eventually reveal the names of those new songs.



Now, Swifties from across the globe have teamed up to figure out the hints for the previously unreleased songs from the album.



“You’ll be helping Swifties around the world get out of the woods (or unlock the vault) as everyone collectively solves 33 million puzzles. And that’s how it works, that’s how you get the vault track titles!” the message addressed to Swifties read.

Since the puzzle went live, fans have been hard at work trying to decipher the hidden messages. Moreover, there is even a Google Excel sheet on reddit where fans are putting in their findings.

989 (Taylor’s Version) is set to release on October 27, 2023.

