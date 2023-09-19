'Suits’ Gabriel Macht pays loving tribute to ‘tv bro’ Billy Miller

Gabriel Macht paid tribute to his late Suits co-star and on-screen brother Billy Miller on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Macht, who plays the late actor’s stubborn older brother on the hit show Suits, expressed his condolences and commemorated Miller’s “thoughtfulness,” “kind nature,” and “big smile.”

“RIP my tv bro #BillyMiller,” Macht began in a post made on X (previosuly Twitter).

“ I am touched by ur thoughtfulness, ur authentic honest approach 2 ur art, ur kind nature & big smile that Litt us all,” he lauded the deceased actor.

“May ur memory always be a blessing to ur Mother, ur Sister, & her children. & 2 so many you’ve touched,” he concluded.

According to Miller’s manager, the Emmy-winning actor, who was “struggling with manic depression when he died,” passed away on Friday, September 15, in Austin, Texas.

In a statement, Miller’s mother, Patricia disclosed that Miller had “surrendered his life” when “in the end the disease won the fight.”

Miller played the recurring role of Macht's Harvey Specter’s gambling-addict younger brother, Marcus Specter, on Suits from seasons 4 to 9.

Furthermore, the veteran soap actor has also appeared in countless popular TV shows, including General Hospital and Young and Restless.

Condolences and tributes for the beloved daytime drama actor came pouring in after the news of his death.

“Rest in peace and happy heavenly birthday Billy,” wished his General Hospital co-star Risa Dorken.

Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson tweeted a throwback photo while remembering Miller’s “infectious charm,” “warmth,” and “mischievous smile.”

Miller would have celebrated his 44th birthday just two days after his untimely death.