Olivia Rodrigo's Ex Zack Bia on ‘Vampire’, ‘I don't think it's really about me’

Olivia Rodrigo's Ex Zack Bia got candid about what he thinks of people supposing the singer’s Vampire to be about him.



Before the release of her second album Guts, Olivia Rodrigo released the track Vampire at the end of June.

Almost immediately, many people online set out to figure out who the breakup ballad might be about.

Zack Bia, Olivia's ex, is one probable source of inspiration, but the DJ doesn't agree with the idea that he is the alleged inspiration, though.

"I don't think it's really about me," Zack in an interview when asked about the song. "I think the Internet just ran with it."

He argued that such a harsh assessment of their short-lived relationship wasn't really warranted.

"Look, I'm in the industry so I know how a song gets made," he said, as per.

"We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?"

In February 2022, shortly after the singer of Drivers License and music producer Adam Faze, whom the internet believed to be another potential vampire, called it quits after six months of dating, Zack, 27, and the singer, 20, ignited dating rumors.