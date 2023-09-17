Meghan Markle brought personal paparazzi at Invictus Games 2023?

file footage

Meghan Markle sparked criticism for making the Invictus Games 2023 all about her.



The Duchess of Sussex reportedly brought a personal paparazzo to take photos of her as she joined Prince Harry at the annual game event in Dusseldorf, Germany, earlier this week.

Since her arrival on day three of the competition, the Suits alum has stayed in the headlines for her fashion choices, interactions with her husband, and general body language.

However, critics are fuming over the Duchess for bringing her own photographer to the event, after a photo of Meghan sitting in front of paparazzo Misan Harman as she watched the wheelchair basketball game sitting beside Harry's childhood friend Nikki Scott, went viral.

It is being suspected that it was Meghan who called him to the event, raising questions over the authenticity of candid moments from the event making waves of the internet.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward expressed skepticism over Prince Harry's decision to let Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games, as her actions tend to steal the spotlight away from the cause intentionally or not.