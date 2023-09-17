Kelsea Ballerini shows off first DM exchange with now-boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have been linked since last December

Kelsea Ballerini has given a glimpse to fans on where it all started.

The country singer shared a screenshot of her first-ever conversation with Chase Stokes via Instagram DMs, that set foundation for their magical love story.

Ballerini shared a loved-up post to mark her boyfriend Chase Stokes's birthday on her Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 16, featuring a collection of unseen photos of the couple.

The final slide included a screenshot of the couple's first interaction, which corroborates Ballerini claiming she made the first move.

“Hiii chase stokes,” the Miss Me More singer had texted the actor on Dec. 1, 2022.

The OuterBanks actor had replied shortly after: "Hey there how u doin."

Other photos on the carousel included the pair posing for the camera, a video of Stokes at a concert, and the twosome singing an a capella among others.

“Happy birthday, my sweet virgo," Ballerini captioned the post.

“My human,” commented Stokes, punctuating it with a red heart emoji.

The singer approached Stokes a few months after she filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Morgan Evans last year.